Rural Crime Team shut down cannabis factory

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:58 PM May 19, 2021   
Cannabis Factory shut down in Brington 

Cannabis Factory shut down in Brington - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Cambridgeshire’s Rural Crime Team have shut down a cannabis factory in Brington. 

Officers, assisted by the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Team, seized 171 plants at various stages of growth this morning while executing a warrant in Brington Road. 

Police say the plants have a street value of up to £143,000. No arrests have been made at this time but investigations are on-going. 

Sergeant Craig Flavell from the team said: “We would encourage people to continue to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories including blacked out windows of caravans, disused buildings and warehouses and people coming and going at various times of the day.” 

If you have information about illegal drug activity, report it to us here: https://bit.ly/33UgIbD 

Huntingdon News

