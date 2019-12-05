A cannabis factory was discovered in St Neots. Picture: CAMBS POLICE A cannabis factory was discovered in St Neots. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police were responding to reports of a burglary in Skipper Way, at about midday on Wednesday.

They forced entry after hearing people inside and uncovered approximately 350 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, were found hiding in the loft and were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis. They were taken to Parkside Police Station where they remain.

Sgt John Keerie said: "This find has stopped a substantial amount of illegal drugs finding their way to the streets.

"I would encourage anybody who suspects illegal drug activity in their area to get in touch."

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.