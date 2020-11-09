Tit Hoang, 55, and Diem Hoang, 39, of no fixed abode were arrested by the Rural Crime Action Team on Friday evening (November 6) following the discovery of a cannabis factory containing around 360 plants in Sawtry Road, Glatton.

Five rooms of a house were found filled with the plants.

The pair have both been charged with production of cannabis and are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (November 9).

If you suspect drug dealing or a cannabis factory in your area, report it to police online: https://bit.ly/2InEPYr