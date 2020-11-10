The discovery was made by Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) in the small village on November 4.

Between 300 and 350 plants with an estimated value of up to £250,000 were found growing at a farm. The factory has now been dismantled and the plants destroyed.

Officers from the team also recovered a stolen Mercedes Box van which has been seized.

No arrests have been made at this time but investigations are on-going.

PC Sam Thompson from RCAT said: “This find has stopped a substantial amount of illegal drugs finding their way to the streets.

“Drug trafficking is a source of revenue for organised crime groups, many of whom are involved in other forms of serious crime including modern slavery.

“We would encourage people in our communities to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories including blacked out windows of caravans, disused buildings and warehouses and people coming and going at various times of the day.”

If you have information about illegal drug activity, report it to police online.