Officers searched the premisis in Brington Officers searched the premisis in Brington

The rural crime team and neighbourhood officers carried out a raid at a property in the village, with “a substantial amount” of cannabis discovered.

Pictures taken at the scene by officers appear to show dozens of plants as well as growing equipment.

It is unclear whether any arrests have been made.

A spokesman for police said officers had also “seized a stolen dog”. The spokesman added: “Enquiries are ongoing with the chip company to return her to her rightful owner.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.