Officers attended the scene in Middle Drove yesterday (July 9) after a horse got stuck in wiring.

Police from the rural team untangled the horse and notified the RSPCA – but an unsavoury smell led them to discover a nearby crime scene.

Thirty-four cannabis plants were found in three factories and a stolen trailer, which was recovered.

The plants were seized and grow dismantled, Cambridgeshire Police posted online.