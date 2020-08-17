A 13-year-old boy is running 100 miles in August for to raise money for charity and has already hit his fundraising target.

Joshua Blanchard, from St Neots, is running 5km to 10km each day to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and has already collected £1,020 for the charity.

He was inspired to set his challenge after he saw a range of ‘sad’ stories on his mum’s Facebook page.

He also wanted to help people who are the same age as him and have cancer.

Joshua said: “My running is going well and, so far, I have not had any set backs, I am running mostly everyday.

“I run on my own through St Neots and I am really happy that I have already beat my fundraising target of £1,000, I hope to raise more. Joshua is also a keen boxer and has been boxing for about seven years.

Joshua’s father Mark said: “I am very proud of him, he is doing really well with his challenge.”

“He sometimes has to come home and put his feet in cold ice water buckets though realised in July that he is a good runner.”

It costs £25 for a young person to see a cancer nurse and Joshua hopes he will never have to use the charity personally himself, but said he realises how important the Teenage Cancer Trust is to others.

On the Teenage Cancer Trust website it is reported that every day, seven young people aged between 13 and 24 hear the words “you have cancer.”

They will each need specialised nursing care and support to get them through the toughest times they may have faced.

Oh the website there are personal stories from young people across the UK with cancer.

They share how they cope with their diagnosis and what they go through and how the Teenage Cancer Trust has helped them.

To make a donation and see Joshua’s story visit: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=300972037821442&id=684412241.