The Hunts Post > News

Do you recognise men caught on CCTV breaking into fishing tackle shop?

Alexandra Collett

Published: 5:14 PM May 25, 2021   
Three men broke into the premises of St Ives Tackle, last Thursday night (May 20)

The owners of a fishing tackle shop in St Ives have been left devastated after the premises was broken into. They are appealing for help to identify the men involved who were captured on CCTV.

Three men broke into the premises of St Ives Tackle based on the Industrial estate, in Houghton, at 10:20pm on May 20.  

The thieves managed to get away with £12-£13,000 worth of fishing gear and equipment.  

The family-run business owned by Adam 33, Micky, 36 and Mike Bartlett, 60 were distraught to discover the damage on Friday.  

Adam said: “We had no idea that this theft had happened until we turned up the next day. The thieves got away with a lot of high value items.   

“The police were here when we turned up, and we gave them a list of what was missing."

The three men drove a stolen van into the roller shutter to access the premises and one man was seen wearing a distinctive Under Armour jumper on the CCTV images. 

Adam admits it is hard for him to watch the CCTV imagery of the break in and urges anyone if they did see any suspicious activity that evening to contact the police on: www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report

