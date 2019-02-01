Cambridgeshire Constabulary Amateur Boxing Club dinner show at the Burgess Hall in St Ives on January 25. Picture: ARCHANT Cambridgeshire Constabulary Amateur Boxing Club dinner show at the Burgess Hall in St Ives on January 25. Picture: ARCHANT

A group of 13 competitors from CAMPOL’s Huntingdon and Peterborough branches climbed through the ropes at the Burgess Hall on January 25 to compete against opponents from across the region.

Guest fighters came from a range of clubs, including Boston Town ABC, Nottingham School of Boxing, Kent Gloves ABC, and Spalding Boxing Academy.

The annual show, which is jointly organised with the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell, helps to raise funds for the club, purchasing equipment and supporting young fighters as they progress.

Mick Taylor, head coach at CAMPOL, praised the youngsters who took part in bouts and thanked club coaches Ian Honeywood and Chris Baker for their support.

He added: “The show turned out to be a huge success. After dinner, guests were treated to 13 bouts, with some highly competitive contests.”

A cheque for £750 was presented to Mr Taylor by the rotary club on the night.

Mim Piper, president of the rotary club, said: “This fabulous event can only happen after months of planning. I would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers and Rotarians who organised the tournament and to the Amateur Boxing Association officials and doctors assigned for the evening, without whom the event could not take place.”

CAMPOL training sessions take place on Mondays at the Medway Community Centre, in Huntingdon, from 6-8pm; on Thursdays at the police headquarters gym, in Huntingdon, from 6.30-7.30pm (juniors) and 7.30-9pm (seniors); and on Sundays at the police headquarters gym, in Huntingdon, from 10.30am-noon.

