Hartford Village Hall Committee is supporting a launch to help two village pubs, so that they can be fully operating again when pubs reopen.

The King of the Belgians and the Barley Mow, are Hartford’s two local pubs and a Crowdfunding page has been launched to raise as much money as possible to keep their businesses afloat.

Pubs across England were ordered to close their doors on Friday, March 20, as part of further measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hartford Village Hall committee has offered its support and promised to fund-match, any money they can raise, in these challenging times, up to a maximum of £2,500 per pub.

Mike Humphrey, secretary of the Hartford Village Hall said: “Last year we supported All Saints Church Tower Appeal to a similar amount.

“Our pubs, the King of the Belgians and the Barley Mow, are similarly important to the well-being of our community.

“They are now facing unprecedented challenges while the Coronavirus threat hangs over us.”

Hartford Village Hall Chairman, Ste Greenall, said: “We had already suspended meetings at the hall.

“As a village, we are fortunate to have such a strong community spirit and have received support from the pubs, clubs and shops when we have organised street parties, Christmas lights etc.

“So it’s right that we support the pubs now, in fact, a street party at the end of all this could be a good idea.

“In the meantime, everyone please stay safe and think of your neighbours, together we will pull through this unprecedented situation.”

“If regular customers think how much they will save over coming weeks and commit just a part of this to our wonderful pubs.

“We will then have something to really celebrate when the threat passes... and importantly somewhere to do it!

“The pubs will also be encouraging donations, using their own social media.”