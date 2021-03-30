News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Campaign to increase number of rare Black Poplar trees to Huntingdonshire

Logo Icon

Bridget Flannagan

Published: 4:00 PM March 30, 2021   
Left to right: Volunteer Carlie Campbell and Trustees Bridget Flanagan and Mark Ellis at West Meadow.

Left to right: Volunteer Carlie Campbell and Trustees Bridget Flanagan and Mark Ellis at the riverbank in West Meadow opposite Brampton Mill. - Credit: GREAT OUSE VALLEY TRUST

The number of Black Poplar trees in Huntingdonshire received a significant boost this month. Local landowner and farmer Alf Peacock invited the Great Ouse Valley Trust to plant 12 young trees along the riverbank in West Meadow opposite Brampton Mill.

The Black Poplar, Populus nigra, sometimes called the Water Poplar, is one of Britain’s rarest native trees. The trees like boggy places, ditches and wet meadows and as many of these habitats have been drained and lost to modern agricultural practices, their numbers have declined. In 2006 a national survey counted around only 7,000 Black Poplars, and in Huntingdonshire just 40 mature trees are recorded.

Black Poplars are magnificent trees in maturity, reaching a height of about 30 metres (100 feet) with thick fissured trunks covered in big lumpy burrs. At this time of year their outer branches take on an amber glow in the spring sunshine and this will be followed by wonderful crimson catkins on the male trees. They have glossy green triangular-shaped leaves, and these are tremulous like all poplars.

Two hundred years ago the Black Poplar was a common feature of lowland meadows. The trees can be seen in Constable’s paintings of the Stour Valley and Flatford Mill – a landscape with many similarities to that of ours in the Ouse Valley.

Black Poplars almost never reproduce naturally, and this is another reason for their decline. Male and female trees must be in close proximity for seeds to be produced. The seeds are viable for little more than two weeks and must fall on bare wet ground to germinate. And as female trees are especially rare and account for fewer than 10 per cent of the national total.

You may also want to watch:

Last year,  a splendid old Black Poplar on Clark’s Island in Godmanchester was toppled by high winds. Its broken skeleton lay on the meadow to become a fun climbing feature for childre.

However, the good news is that many more Black Poplars are returning to the Great Ouse Valley. In the last few years there have been successful plantings at The Pightle Millennium Green in Eaton Socon, Hinchingbrooke Country Park and Hemingford Grey.

The Great Ouse Valley Trust

The Great Ouse Valley Trust - Credit: GREAT OUSE VALLEY TRUST

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest for 'racially inflammatory' posters in St Ives
  2. 2 Moves to tackle 'worst examples' of problem parking in Huntingdonshire
  3. 3 What you can do as lockdown restrictions ease from today (March 29)
  1. 4 Mayor of St Neots in favour of half a billion-pound road upgrade
  2. 5 Schoolboy Alfie to run miles for charity to raise money in memory of sister
  3. 6 Fascinating history behind village sign in Perry
  4. 7 Trial closure of Godmanchester to Huntingdon bridge is delayed
  5. 8 Five places in Huntingdonshire with a fascinating history, including a pub ghost!
  6. 9 Residents of Perry have worked hard to keep community together during pandemic
  7. 10 Million steps challenge for St Neots woman Becki

INFO: The Great Ouse Valley Trust promotes the conservation, restoration and enjoyment of the landscape, wildlife and heritage of the Great Ouse Valley and environs in the county of Cambridgeshire. Visit: www.greatousevalleytrust.org.uk.

St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul with Nile Rogers

Album recorded in St Neots hopes to raise money for charity

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Highways England awarded a half-a-billion pound contract to transform the A428

Highways England

Half-a-billion pound contract awarded to transform county A-road

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Advantage Schools hoping to build  a new secondary school in St Neots.

Plans for new secondary school in St Neots back on track

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
A new park in St Ives has been named after Henry and Joan Berman

New park in St Ives to be named after Henry and Joan who gave so much to...

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus