'We are here to stay!' High Court allows Camp Beagle to remain

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:24 AM October 5, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM October 5, 2021
High Court have allowed Camp Beagle to stay outside MBR Acres

Camp Beagle protestors outside the High Court London yesterday (October 4) - Credit: Camp Beagle

The High Court has ruled that the Camp Beagle protest camp can stay outside MBR Acres at Wyton, as long as people stand 10 metres away from the front gates.

Camp Beagle protestors attended an injunction hearing yesterday morning, October 4, at the High Court, in London, which was brought by MBR Acres to remove protestors from outside their property.

Members of Camp Beagle have been camping outside the US Multinational Marshall BioRescources facility for more than 80 days in protest at the use of beagle puppies that are bred at the facility for animal testing. 

Members of Camp Beagle said they were thrilled with the result, on their Facebook page they said: “The results are in… CAMP BEAGLE ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE!  

“Just like we always say we are here to stay!” 

People have been sharing their support, one Facebook user said: “For once the right thing has been done. This is wonderful news ! Well done everyone!” 

Another said: “Amazing news! Well done camp beagle warriors your doing a fantastic job!

"We all appreciate you so much and are behind you all the way !!” MBR beagles you will be free “

Another said: “Excellent news. Full respect to all you camping to show how much it means to everyone to get this place closed down as well as any linked to it.”

Peter Egan, a British actor, has showed his support on Twitter for Camp Beagle. 

An outreach demonstration by Camp Beagle also took place in Manchester yesterday, Jformer Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn went along to show his support. 




