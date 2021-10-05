'We are here to stay!' High Court allows Camp Beagle to remain
- Credit: Camp Beagle
The High Court has ruled that the Camp Beagle protest camp can stay outside MBR Acres at Wyton, as long as people stand 10 metres away from the front gates.
Camp Beagle protestors attended an injunction hearing yesterday morning, October 4, at the High Court, in London, which was brought by MBR Acres to remove protestors from outside their property.
Members of Camp Beagle have been camping outside the US Multinational Marshall BioRescources facility for more than 80 days in protest at the use of beagle puppies that are bred at the facility for animal testing.
Members of Camp Beagle said they were thrilled with the result, on their Facebook page they said: “The results are in… CAMP BEAGLE ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE!
“Just like we always say we are here to stay!”
You may also want to watch:
People have been sharing their support, one Facebook user said: “For once the right thing has been done. This is wonderful news ! Well done everyone!”
Another said: “Amazing news! Well done camp beagle warriors your doing a fantastic job!
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist killed in crash on A1 slip road near St Neots
- 2 Serious motorbike crash closes A1 slip road near St Neots
- 3 Final demolition of A14 viaduct moves nearer
- 4 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock
- 5 Magpas air ambulance base approved despite noise concerns
- 6 'We are here to stay!' High Court allows Camp Beagle to remain
- 7 'Incredibly dangerous’ man struck fear into ex-partner
- 8 Injunction hearing to remove Camp Beagle protestors
- 9 Three times lucky for St Ives Nursery who win third award
- 10 St Neots rapist jailed for 11 years
"We all appreciate you so much and are behind you all the way !!” MBR beagles you will be free “
Another said: “Excellent news. Full respect to all you camping to show how much it means to everyone to get this place closed down as well as any linked to it.”
Peter Egan, a British actor, has showed his support on Twitter for Camp Beagle.
An outreach demonstration by Camp Beagle also took place in Manchester yesterday, Jformer Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn went along to show his support.