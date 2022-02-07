Camp Beagle welcomed Kath Sansom from Sling the Mesh - who chatted with Sammi and Annette. - Credit: Camp Beagle

Camp Beagle joined forces with a campaign to highlight the awareness of animal testing in mesh implant surgery.

The base outside of MBR Acres in Wyton, near Huntingdon, welcomed Sling the Mesh campaigner Kath Sansom last month.

Pelvic mesh was trialled on animals – who were unable to relay the devastating effects it could have on a person.

Surgical mesh was also tested on beagle puppies as young as six-weeks-old.

Camp Beagle is campaigning for the MBR Acres site to be closed down. Here they host a 'banner drop' at Boxworth services. - Credit: Camp Beagle

Kath said: "As a society we need to look at the validity of animal testing and if it translates into meaningful evidence in humans in a real-world setting.

“Pelvic mesh for example was approved based on flimsy evidence after it was trialled, short term for a few weeks, in dogs and sheep.

“The trials only looked at if the surgery worked.

"Being animals, they were unable to talk of any new onset of crippling pain, urine infections, lost sex lives and autoimmune conditions, which are the devastating complications we see every day in the support group.

“We also have men and women suffering pain from hernia mesh, prolapse mesh, rectopexy mesh and mesh used as part of mastectomy surgeries."

Sling the Mesh was founded in 2015 with 20 members, and now has more than 9,300 suffering complications from mesh.

The plastic material used in surgeries to support weak tissue, to treat a range of conditions including prolapse, incontinence, hernia and reconstruction following mastectomy.

Camp Beagle and Kath first connected via social media and were eager to host her at camp to learn more.

Sammi Laidlaw, who is continuing to fight for the beagle breeding site to be closed down, said: “We were absolutely chuffed to have finally met Kath, as Sling the Mesh campaign is close to our hearts due to it passing in dog trials.

“This plastic surgical mesh was tested on beagles between six weeks to three months.

"The mind boggles how the medical industry could then launch this as a safe product with no thought or care to long-term studies.

“It’s totally meaningless trials with huge life-changing consequences for thousands of women, and pointless vivisection with dogs.”

MBR Acres is owned by Marshall BioResources, who say they are "dedicated to maintaining high standards of animal welfare".