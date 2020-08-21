At 5pm on Friday (August 21), safeguarding experts will work together to answer domestic abuse related questions from members of the public on the force’s Facebook page.

The panel will include a representative from police, Cambridgeshire County Council’s Adult Social Care, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Partnership.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to post their questions on the Facebook wall and receive live time answers and advice from the panel. Additionally, people will also have the option of sending a private message if they wish to remain anonymous.

The focus of this session will be on recognising the signs of adult abuse and neglect, although the public can ask any other domestic abuse related question they have.

Detective Sergeant Mark Little said: “Are you worried that you or someone you know may be a victim of adult abuse or neglect?

“Safeguarding vulnerable adults and tackling crimes against them is one of our main priorities and we will be available to answer any questions or concerns you have online during this session.

“We also hope to raise awareness of common tell-tale signs of abuse and our commitment to working in line with the Care Act 2014.

“However, we do appreciate that domestic abuse is a complex area and encourage people to ask any questions they have on this topic.

“This will be our second domestic abuse related Q&A and we hope to hold other sessions in the future on areas including honour-based abuse and Clare’s Law.

“We would encourage anyone to tune into our Facebook page at 5pm on Friday. Whether you’re a victim or concerned family, friend or neighbour. We will be on hand to offer specialist advice and we hope we can help as many of you as possible.

“We look forward to hearing from you.”

For more information and support around adult abuse, visit the Cambridgeshire police Facebook page.