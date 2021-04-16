News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Cambridgeshire police officer dismissed after conduct hearing

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:53 PM April 16, 2021    Updated: 10:54 PM April 16, 2021
Cambridgeshire police officer dismissed after conduct hearing.

Cambridgeshire police officer dismissed after conduct hearing. - Credit: ARCHANT

A Cambridgeshire police officer has been found to have breached standards of professional behaviour at a misconduct hearing.

PC Chris Tyler was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

The five-day hearing, at the East of England Showground, concluded on April 16 and Tyler has been dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable, Jane Gyford said: “The public should be able to trust that police officers will act with utmost integrity and professionalism at all times.

“We expect the highest standards from our officers, but the conduct of PC Tyler has been found to have fallen short of our expectations. Hate crime and racism have no place in society and no place in policing.

You may also want to watch:

“I hope this outcome offers reassurance to our communities that our officers and staff will be held to account for their actions.”




Most Read

  1. 1 New griddle restaurant opens in St Neots
  2. 2 Concerns raised about increase in lorries if plan goes ahead
  3. 3 Domestic abuse survivor speaks out on 'reign of terror'
  1. 4 New emergency facilities open at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  2. 5 Woman who died in fatal crash in Eaton Ford has been named
  3. 6 Man from Alconbury sentenced for sexual assault
  4. 7 Do you remember the old cinemas in Huntingdonshire?
  5. 8 Tim retires after 25 years with law firm
  6. 9 Godmanchester Mill River Enhancement project starts in May
  7. 10 Barley Mow pub in Hartford to open on Friday

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman in her 70s dies after single-vehicle crash in Eaton Ford.

Woman dies after car hits lamppost in Eaton Ford

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
TK Max on Monday morning.

Lockdown Easing

Huge queues and excitement in Huntingdon as shoppers return

Alexandra Collett

Logo Icon
New Shoe Zone opened in Huntingdon on April 12.

Lockdown Easing

New Shoe Zone 'concept store' opens

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The village of Abbots Ripton has charm.

Village was location of rail disaster and hosted music festival for many...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus