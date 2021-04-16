Published: 10:53 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 10:54 PM April 16, 2021

A Cambridgeshire police officer has been found to have breached standards of professional behaviour at a misconduct hearing.

PC Chris Tyler was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

The five-day hearing, at the East of England Showground, concluded on April 16 and Tyler has been dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable, Jane Gyford said: “The public should be able to trust that police officers will act with utmost integrity and professionalism at all times.

“We expect the highest standards from our officers, but the conduct of PC Tyler has been found to have fallen short of our expectations. Hate crime and racism have no place in society and no place in policing.

"I hope this outcome offers reassurance to our communities that our officers and staff will be held to account for their actions."












