Cambridgeshire police officer dismissed after conduct hearing
- Credit: ARCHANT
A Cambridgeshire police officer has been found to have breached standards of professional behaviour at a misconduct hearing.
PC Chris Tyler was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.
The five-day hearing, at the East of England Showground, concluded on April 16 and Tyler has been dismissed without notice.
Deputy Chief Constable, Jane Gyford said: “The public should be able to trust that police officers will act with utmost integrity and professionalism at all times.
“We expect the highest standards from our officers, but the conduct of PC Tyler has been found to have fallen short of our expectations. Hate crime and racism have no place in society and no place in policing.
You may also want to watch:
“I hope this outcome offers reassurance to our communities that our officers and staff will be held to account for their actions.”
Most Read
- 1 New griddle restaurant opens in St Neots
- 2 Concerns raised about increase in lorries if plan goes ahead
- 3 Domestic abuse survivor speaks out on 'reign of terror'
- 4 New emergency facilities open at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- 5 Woman who died in fatal crash in Eaton Ford has been named
- 6 Man from Alconbury sentenced for sexual assault
- 7 Do you remember the old cinemas in Huntingdonshire?
- 8 Tim retires after 25 years with law firm
- 9 Godmanchester Mill River Enhancement project starts in May
- 10 Barley Mow pub in Hartford to open on Friday