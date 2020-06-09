Officers during a recent modern slavery warrant PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police Officers during a recent modern slavery warrant PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

A two-week campaign is aimed at increasing awareness and will shine a spotlight on areas of vunerability.

This includes the coronavirus pandemic which has forced some people to change where they work, and who they work with.

These people could now consequently be part of a new group who could help the force’s efforts to tackle modern slavery – a force priority.

Modern slavery is defined as when a person or group of people are made to take part in forced labour.

Victims are being reminded that modern slavery is often a hidden crime with the signs hard to spot – but trusting their instincts and reporting any concerns could save a life.

Many things have changed due to Covid-19, but the message is that slavery is still here, and the police need the public’s help to fight it.

Detective Superintendent Becky Tipping said: “The Covid-19 pandemic means that we may now have eyes and ears in places we wouldn’t have even expected – and we need those people to speak up if something doesn’t feel quite right.

“With modern slavery being a hidden crime, tackling it can be challenging and that’s why we are doing all we can to reach out to people who may be able to help us as a result of their circumstances changing.

“People can help by knowing what the signs of modern slavery are and when someone may be being exploited.

“Just a few are listed below, but there is also lots more helpful information on the force’s modern slavery web page.”

People are encouraged to seek more information and advice on the force’s website – www.cambs.police.uk/modernslavery – which will also help them know how to spot the signs and report concerns.