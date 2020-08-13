Students in Cambridgeshire have received their A-Level results today, despite not having to sit their final exams.

In an unprecedented move in light of the coronavirus pandemic, students in England were not asked to sit formal exams, but instead have been awarded grades based on a set of pre-existing information and intelligence; such as how they performed in previous exams, and how well their teachers predicted they would do if they sat formal tests.

The Department for Education this week announced a new ‘Triple Lock’ approach, meaning pupils could have whichever result is highest from either their estimated grade or mock exam results – with a third option being considered which would offer students the opportunity to sit exams in the autumn term.

Students who receive grades lower than they were expecting are asked to contact their school, as they may have grounds for appeal, providing they and their teachers can provide evidence suggesting a higher grade should have been awarded.

Jonathan Lewis, director of education for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “It goes without saying that our teachers and school-aged children have faced a time like no other, with 2020 not exactly following the standard format of an academic year, to say the least.

“The changes and uncertainty have been felt deeply by those who were due to sit A-Level exams, and also by the teachers who would have been leading them through it.

“I want to thank our school and academy leaders, and all those pupils involved in exams this year, for their dedication, hard work and willingness to adapt to what has been a changing situation.

“I know it hasn’t been easy for anyone involved, but I’m pleased our students are able to continue on their path to further education or employment.

“If any young person receives a grade they feel is unfair, I would encourage them to speak to their school, as they will be able to advise what to do next”.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the children and young peoples’ committee for Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I wanted to share my best wishes to everyone awaiting results..

“Exams can be stressful at the best of times, and there is no doubt the situation this year has made things even more difficult, but I know our young people have not stopped researching and working hard, and I have been proud to see they have risen to the challenge.”