An investigation into the murder of an 11-week-old baby boy will be the focus of a special two-part episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody next week.

The programme entitled Cold To The Touch will allow viewers to see behind the scenes of the investigation into the death of baby Teddie Mitchell, who suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull.

Kane Mitchell, 32, of no fixed address, but formerly of St Neots, was found guilty of murder, and in February was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum tariff of 18 years.

Teddie’s mother, Lucci Smith, 30, of Pattison Court, St Neots, was found guilty of neglect and handed a community order.

Police were alerted to the case after baby Teddie became unresponsive and was rushed to Hinchingbrooke Hospital on November 1, 2019. Sadly, despite efforts from medical staff, he died 11 days later.

Teddie Mitchell died on November 11 2019 after being in intensive care for 11 days. - Credit: Cambs Police

On arrival at hospital, medical staff were concerned about how Teddie had received his serious injuries and Mitchell and Smith were both later arrested.

During their trial at Cambridge Crown Court, the jury heard how Teddie had suffered weeks of neglect and rough handling during his short life at the hands of Kane Mitchell, who is not his biological father.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, who led the investigation, said: “This was a tragic and terrible case in which an 11-week-old baby lost his life at the hands of a person who should have been there to protect him.

“Our year-long investigation found that Teddie had suffered multiple horrific injuries during his short life, which neither Mitchell or Smith could account for.

“Viewers will see the complexities and intricacies of such an emotive and tragic case.

“The show highlights that we will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for such heinous crimes to justice, no matter what it takes.

“We hope it will encourage anyone with any concerns for a child’s welfare to come forward and report it to us without delay.”

More advice about child abuse can be found on the force website.

24 Hours in Police Custody: Cold to the Touch will be shown on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4.