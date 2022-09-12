Crowds descend on Cambridgeshire as new King is proclaimed
- Credit: Daniel Mason/Hunts Post/St Neots Council/Fenland Council
Crowds gathered in towns, villages and cities across Cambridgeshire to hear the proclamation of King Charles III.
Friends and families attended local announcements of accession on September 11 after the King was formally announced as the nation’s new sovereign the day before.
Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, was at proclamation events at the Guildhall in both Cambridge and Peterborough.
“All the crowds wanted to be there and were part of history being made,” Mrs Spence told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.
“It was really poignant for everyone across the county; it’s nice we have not got rid of those traditions that are important.”
Jennifer Crompton, the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, also gave proclamation readings in Cambridge and Peterborough.
In Huntingdonshire, local proclamations took place in the likes of Huntingdon, St Neots and St Ives.
Daryl Brown MBE, Deputy Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, tweeted that it was “an honour to attend the proclamation.
“To introduce the mayor of St Neots, Councillor Ben Pitt, for this momentous occasion & reflect on the life & service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.
“You did the town proud.”
Cllr Michael Burke, chair of Huntingdonshire District Council, visited Cambridge and St Ives to attend ceremonies as the new sovereign was proclaimed.
Members of the public, councillors and South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer were at Ely Cathedral for the proclamation.
Meanwhile, Cllr Richard Morgan, the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, read the proclamation alongside Cllr Alan Sharp, chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council.
The City of Ely Military Band played and after the announcement, the national anthem was sung and cheers for His Majesty the King were heard.
In a statement, Cllr Sharp said: “East Cambridgeshire had the pleasure of welcoming Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on multiple occasions, all of which were greeted with gratitude and excitement from residents within the district.
“HM Queen Elizabeth II made each engagement special and unique to those who had the privilege of attending and this will be treasured for years to come.”
NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay paid his respects to the late Queen by laying a wreath at St Peter’s Church in March before the proclamation ceremony.
Mr Barclay was joined by Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland Council (FDC), Cllr Chris Boden, leader of FDC and Paul Medd, chief executive of FDC.