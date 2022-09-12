Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Crowds descend on Cambridgeshire as new King is proclaimed

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:57 AM September 12, 2022
Updated: 12:06 PM September 12, 2022
Proclamations for King Charles II in Cambridgeshire

Ceremonies took place across Cambridgeshire as the new King was proclaimed. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Hunts Post/St Neots Council/Fenland Council

Crowds gathered in towns, villages and cities across Cambridgeshire to hear the proclamation of King Charles III. 

Friends and families attended local announcements of accession on September 11 after the King was formally announced as the nation’s new sovereign the day before. 

Julie Spence, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, was at proclamation events at the Guildhall in both Cambridge and Peterborough. 

“All the crowds wanted to be there and were part of history being made,” Mrs Spence told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. 

“It was really poignant for everyone across the county; it’s nice we have not got rid of those traditions that are important.” 

Jennifer Crompton, the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, also gave proclamation readings in Cambridge and Peterborough. 

In Huntingdonshire, local proclamations took place in the likes of Huntingdon, St Neots and St Ives. 

Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire lays flowers for late Queen

Daryl Brown MBE, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, laid flowers to HM Queen Elizabeth II at St Neots Parish Church. - Credit: St Neots Council

Daryl Brown MBE, Deputy Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, tweeted that it was “an honour to attend the proclamation. 

“To introduce the mayor of St Neots, Councillor Ben Pitt, for this momentous occasion & reflect on the life & service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. 

“You did the town proud.” 

Proclamation ceremony in St Neots

A proclamation ceremony in St Neots to announce the new monarch. - Credit: St Neots Council

Cllr Michael Burke, chair of Huntingdonshire District Council, visited Cambridge and St Ives to attend ceremonies as the new sovereign was proclaimed. 

Cllr Michael Burke chair of Huntingdonshire District Council

Cllr Michael Burke, chair of Huntingdonshire District Council, attended proclamation ceremonies in St Ives and Cambridge and paid his respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

Mayor of Huntingdon reads proclamation for new King

Cllr David Landon Cole, mayor of Huntingdon, at a proclamation ceremony to announce the accession of Charles to King. - Credit: Hunts Post

Cllr David Landon Cole mayor of Huntingdon at proclamation event

Cllr David Landon Cole (right), mayor of Huntingdon, at a proclamation ceremony to announce the accession of Charles to King. - Credit: Hunts Post

Mayor of Huntingdon at proclamation ceremony for King Charles III

Cllr David Landon Cole, mayor of Huntingdon, at a proclamation ceremony to announce the accession of Charles to King. - Credit: Hunts Post

Members of the public, councillors and South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer were at Ely Cathedral for the proclamation. 

Meanwhile, Cllr Richard Morgan, the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely, read the proclamation alongside Cllr Alan Sharp, chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council. 

Mayor of Ely at King Charles proclamation event

Cllr Richard Morgan, mayor of Ely, announces the proclamation of the new King at a ceremony at Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Daniel Mason

City of Ely Military Band outside Ely Cathedral

The City of Ely Military Band performed at the proclamation ceremony outside Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Daniel Mason

The City of Ely Military Band played and after the announcement, the national anthem was sung and cheers for His Majesty the King were heard.

In a statement, Cllr Sharp said: “East Cambridgeshire had the pleasure of welcoming Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on multiple occasions, all of which were greeted with gratitude and excitement from residents within the district. 

Cllr Alan Sharp chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council

Cllr Alan Sharp, chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council, at the proclamation ceremony at Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Crowds outside Ely Cathedral for proclamation ceremony

Crowds gathered on Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral for the proclamation ceremony. - Credit: Daniel Mason

“HM Queen Elizabeth II made each engagement special and unique to those who had the privilege of attending and this will be treasured for years to come.” 

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay paid his respects to the late Queen by laying a wreath at St Peter’s Church in March before the proclamation ceremony. 

Steve Barclay pays tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay (second from right) laid a wreath at St Peter's Church in March in memory of HM Queen Elizabeth II before a proclamation ceremony. Mr Barclay pictured with, from left: Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland Council (FDC), Paul Medd, chief executive of FDC and Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of FDC. - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

Mr Barclay was joined by Cllr Alex Miscandlon, chairman of Fenland Council (FDC), Cllr Chris Boden, leader of FDC and Paul Medd, chief executive of FDC. 

King Charles III
Huntingdon News
Ely News
Fenland News

