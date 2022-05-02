Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Cambridgeshire Primary Schools cross country relay race returns after two years

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:38 AM May 2, 2022
The Priory Junior School relay teams at the Cambridgeshire cross country relay championship.

After a two year absence, schools from across the region joined one another to compete in the twenty-first staging of the Cambridgeshire Primary Schools cross country relay championships.

Thirty-two primary schools and 424 children aged 9-11 took to the fields at the organising school, Priory Junior in St Neots, on April 28, cheered on with tremendous support from the sidelines by parents and helpers.

Scores of runners during the Cambridgeshire Primary Schools cross country relay championship in St Neots.

Priory Junior School business manager Carolyn Tully said: "It was brilliant to be able to hold our Cross Country event again, after a two-year absence.

"The children were amazing – and each one of them gave their very best, working as a team in the relay and competing with the best sporting spirit possible! A huge congratulations to them all."

One of the runners celebrates as they cross the finish line at the Cambridgeshire cross country relay race.

There were two separate races for the boys and girls, with each team member required to run a 1,200-metre leg.

the overall winners for the girl's race were Kettlefields Primary School and the
The overall winner in the boy's race was Linton Heights Junior School.

One of the runners crossing the finish line at the Cambridgeshire cross country relay race.

Every child who took part received a medal and certificate to recognise their achievement.

Scores of runners during the Cambridgeshire Primary Schools cross country relay championship.

One of the runners crossing the finish line at the Cambridgeshire cross country relay race.

Education News
St Neots News

