The Priory Junior School relay teams at the Cambridgeshire cross country relay championship. - Credit: Hunts Post

After a two year absence, schools from across the region joined one another to compete in the twenty-first staging of the Cambridgeshire Primary Schools cross country relay championships.

Thirty-two primary schools and 424 children aged 9-11 took to the fields at the organising school, Priory Junior in St Neots, on April 28, cheered on with tremendous support from the sidelines by parents and helpers.

Priory Junior School business manager Carolyn Tully said: "It was brilliant to be able to hold our Cross Country event again, after a two-year absence.

"The children were amazing – and each one of them gave their very best, working as a team in the relay and competing with the best sporting spirit possible! A huge congratulations to them all."

There were two separate races for the boys and girls, with each team member required to run a 1,200-metre leg.

The overall winners for the girl's race were Kettlefields Primary School.

The overall winner in the boy's race was Linton Heights Junior School.

Every child who took part received a medal and certificate to recognise their achievement.

