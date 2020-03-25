Cambridgeshire police chief Nick Dean has issued a statement on the new lock-down measures issued by the Prime Minister.

These new measures now include, only leaving the home to shop for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, including a run, walk or cycle, a medical need and travelling to and from work, only if necessary.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “We are all living in unprecedented times, and all now have a part to play in the fight against Covid-19.

“This is not about being heroes, but is about being sensible, selfless and considerate of everyone.

“By adhering to the measures put in place by the Prime Minister - staying at home, not congregating in crowds and only going out for essentials - we can work together to protect everyone, in particular the most vulnerable in our community, from this deadly virus.

“We have seen over recent days the public of Cambridgeshire adhering to these restrictions, and we are extremely grateful for the cooperation and help that people have shown to the Constabulary.

“We will continue to do our very best to keep you safe, but we cannot do it without your assistance.

You may also want to watch:

“We enjoy a great relationship with our communities and of course we wish to build on this during these difficult times.

“Nationally we are working with the government to understand how, should we need to, enforce these new restrictions, however enforcement has to be the last resort.

“We will do everything possible to advise people on the guidelines and why they are so important to keeping us all safe.

“I want to give my reassurance that we are well equipped to deal with this, but we need your help and support in managing this too.

“We are working alongside a large number of our partners as you would rightly expect, and it is really pleasing to see the offers of help and assistance that people have been giving to communities, especially where people are feeling most vulnerable.

“We have recently increased our neighbourhood policing capacity and will keep officers in their communities wherever possible - we will not withdraw our front line and will remain here for you throughout.

“Please follow us on social media for updates, use our online services rather than dialling 101 and only call 999 in an emergency.

“We are all in this together, so please listen to your local officers, they are leaving their own loved ones night and day to keep you safe.

“They ask very little of you, please support us in supporting the NHS by keeping your distance and everyone safe.”