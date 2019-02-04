Police are asking for people to contact them if they think a bike is theirs Police are asking for people to contact them if they think a bike is theirs

The 30-year-old man, from Huntingdon, is alleged to have stolen the bikes before putting them up for sale on the auction site eBay.

Cambridgeshire police received a call from a member of the public who had been a victim of cycle theft and alerted them to they believed to be their bike on the website.

Officers traced the cycle to an address in Huntingdon and found more than 20 items that suspected had been stolen, including 15 cycles.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We are seeking to identify the owners of the cycles as part of this investigation. Please message us if you believe any of them may be yours.

Police are asking for people to contact them if they think a bike is theirs Police are asking for people to contact them if they think a bike is theirs

“Cases such as this highlight the need to take note of your cycles frame number or other unique identifier. This can usually be located on the frame beneath the pedals. Unfortunately, as we have searched our systems, it is apparent that this information is not routinely provided to us when making a stolen report.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods and has since been released under investigation pending further enquires.

For a full list of bikes that are believed to have been stolen, visit the Policing Huntingdonshire Facebook page.