Cambridgeshire MP pays tribute to 'very, very good friend' Sir David Amess
- Credit: PA
North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has paid tribute to his “very, very good friend” Conservative MP Sir David Amess after he was tragically stabbed to death today (October 15).
The fatal incident happened just after midday at Sir David’s constituency surgery in Essex. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
MP Shailesh Vara appeared on GB News this afternoon to pay tribute in what he called a “tragedy for the nation”.
“For me personally I have lost a very, very good friend,” Mr Vara said.
“David’s office is just around the corner from mine and we would often bump into each other in the corridor.
“There was much to talk about, but always from David’s perspective there was much yet to do.”
Mr Vara also spoke about how he took part in Sir David’s book launch during the pandemic via Zoom.
He continued: “It’s a loss for parliament, the likes of David Amess are few, and I do not think any MP would ever have anything negative to say about this lovely, caring man.
“He was a fantastic MP and colleague and I know that he was loved by all in his family and [in a] wider context.
“[This is] a deep loss.”
Sir David, 69, had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.
Former prime minister and Huntingdon MP Sir John Major also paid tribute to Sir David.
He said in a statement: "This is truly heartbreaking news of a good and decent man who - for over 30 years - was a dedicated public servant.
"My heart goes out to his family."
St Neots’ mayor Stephen Ferguson posted on Twitter: “No one should feel the threat of violence for representing the people that elected them.”