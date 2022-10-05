Cambridgeshire HGV regulation policy approved

The new policy will give parish councils and towns more power to create solutions for adverse effects of HGV's - Credit: Archant

A new policy has been approved regulating the movement of heavy goods vehicles in Cambridgeshire.

The new policy, endorsed by members of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee on October 4, has been put into place due to residents listing concerns to the council about HGV’s causing adverse effects on road surfaces, air and noise pollution; as well as the safety of other road users and pedestrians.

It aims to find a balance between supporting the role HGVs play in meeting the UK’s essential needs while acknowledging that they are not suitable for all parts of the public highway, supporting the economic benefits and reducing the impact on the environment and communities.

The policy was put together by a cross-party group of councillors, who reviewed the council’s existing HGV policy with assistance from key stakeholders including police, planning, the Road Haulage Association, National Highways and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The policy sets out how communities can take action to address these issues and how to seek advice, support and action from the council if local solutions are unsuccessful.

These methods include giving power to parish and town councils to be able to ask local hauliers to sign voluntary covenants covering what they expect from haulage companies and drivers and what they will do in return, voluntary “lorry watch” groups with police, traffic calming measures, speed reduction schemes and formal routing agreements agreed through planning applications.

Cllr Neil Shailer, vice chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee, said: “We recognise both the significant economic benefits HGV journeys deliver and the impact they can have on local communities.

“I believe the new policy delivers a balance which will enable drivers to carry out their duties while allowing concerned residents to take appropriate measures to limit any adverse consequences.

“On behalf of the committee I would like to thank members of the cross-party working group and key stakeholders for putting together this policy.”



