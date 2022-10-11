Survey launched to shape future health and social care services

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Integrated Care System has launched a survey which will be used to help shape future health and care services. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

The organisation which guides health and social care in Cambridgeshire is urging residents to complete a survey to help shape how future services will be delivered.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Integrated Care System (ICS) was launched in July and aims to bring together various sectors to improve the health and wellbeing of communities.

In this early exercise, health chiefs are urging those who use health and social care services in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to answer a few questions.

They range from feedback on accessing current services to more specific support for children and young people.

The survey – which is called ‘Let’s Talk’ - also asks about wider issues such as financial pressures and housing.

Jan Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System, said: “To best support the health and wellbeing of our local communities we want to find out more about the things that matter most to you.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Let’s Talk to give you the opportunity to have your say and shape the future of health and care across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

He added: “We want to listen to you, and understand what we need to do to support your wellbeing in the future.”

The ICS is a partnership that includes organisations from the voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors; local authorities; and NHS providers.

Over the next five weeks, ICS teams will be liaising with communities across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to answer the Let’s Talk questions either online or in person.

The findings will help inform the ambitious future plans of the ICS.

Jyoti Atri, Director of Public Health at Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, added: “There are many different services across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough that affect our health and wellbeing.

“It is our ambition to make these services the best they can be, wherever you may live.

“This conversation with our local communities will help to shape how we tackle the key issues that we face now and over the coming years.”

The survey will close on November 10, 2022 and is available via the ICS website at www.cpics.org.uk.