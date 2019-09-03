People interested in becoming a wholetime firefighter will need to register online at www.cambsfire.gov.uk before they can apply. Registration closes at midnight on September 15.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: "We're excited to launch our wholetime firefighter recruitment campaign. It's a fantastic opportunity to join our team in helping to keep our communities safe.

"The role of a firefighter is much more varied than people think. As well as attending incidents, there's a huge emphasis on engaging with communities and working proactively with partners to prevent fires and other emergencies.

"Each of our firefighters brings something different to the team and this emphasises why we want to receive applications from a wide range of people from different backgrounds and experiences."

Chris added: "It's an incredibly rewarding career where no two days are the same.

"There are also lots of career and development opportunities within the Service. From training to be the best firefighter they can be, to specialising in a particular area, to supporting those who are interested in progressing into management roles - there are opportunities to suit everyone."

Interested candidates will have to undertake a thorough assessment process, including physical assessments and fitness and written tests. They must permanently reside within 10 miles of the boundary of the county of Cambridgeshire, must be 18 before Friday 17 January 2020, have five or more GCSEs A* - C (or equivalent) or 9 - 4 , including Maths and English Language, be able to swim, hold a full UK driving licence without restrictions and not be subject to any unspent criminal convictions. Successful candidates will be invited to join a holding list for when a vacancy becomes available.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service values diversity and actively encourages applications from underrepresented groups in our communities, especially black and ethnic minority groups and women.

For full details about becoming a wholetime firefighter and the selection process, visit www.cambsfire.gov.uk and follow the link on the homepage.