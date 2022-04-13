Cambridgeshire's favourite takeaways according to Just Eat
- Credit: Mikhail Nilov
Whether it's a Saturday night tradition or a midweek treat, deciding what kind of takeaway to have can be a tough decision.
Do you go for your regular Chinese order or switch it up and order Japanese? Stick with fast food or order Italian?
It's obvious we as a nation are lovers of pizza and pasta as the overall UK favourite is Italian on Just Eat.
Here in Cambridgeshire, there's not a clear winner as to which type of takeaway wins our hearts.
Taking the crown for fast food, whether it's fries and a kebab or a chicken platter, South Cambridgeshire scored 60.62/100 for fast food. Surprisingly it seems the district needs to broaden their taste palates as they scored 0 for Japanese food! We're sure there must be some sushi lovers out there.
In the East of Cambridgeshire, it was a three way fight for the top spot between: British food, Indian and Mexican, with Indian food being the favourite.
Surprisingly unlike the nation, those in East Cambs don't rate Italian food highly. with it at the bottom of the pile scoring 19.22/100.
Those living in Fenland however love an Italian dish, scoring 50.83 as the highest in Cambridgeshire. Though it wasn't quite the favourite with fast food just scoring higher with 53.35/100.
Lastly in Huntingdonshire the clear winner was Chinese scoring a huge 61.4/100. A lover of all things takeaway - not a single type of takeaway scored below 41/100.
- Fast Food 27.65
- British 43.63
- Indian 45.65
- Italian 19.22
- Chinese 22.85
- Japanese 30
- Mexican 44.5
- Fast Food 53.35
- British 39.98
- Indian 36.77
- Italian 50.83
- Chinese 52.02
- Japanese 36.65
- Mexican 28.42
- Fast Food 51.18
- British 51.76
- Indian 52.08
- Italian 41.65
- Chinese 61.4
- Japanese 45.85
- Mexican 49.02
- Fast Food 60.62
- British 14.01
- Indian 34.68
- Italian 28.07
- Chinese 15.62
- Japanese 0
- Mexican 23.12