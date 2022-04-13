Cambridgeshire's favourite takeaway choices on Just Eat have been revealed. - Credit: Mikhail Nilov

Whether it's a Saturday night tradition or a midweek treat, deciding what kind of takeaway to have can be a tough decision.

Do you go for your regular Chinese order or switch it up and order Japanese? Stick with fast food or order Italian?

It's obvious we as a nation are lovers of pizza and pasta as the overall UK favourite is Italian on Just Eat.



Here in Cambridgeshire, there's not a clear winner as to which type of takeaway wins our hearts.

South Cambridgeshire scored 0 for Japanese food.

Taking the crown for fast food, whether it's fries and a kebab or a chicken platter, South Cambridgeshire scored 60.62/100 for fast food. Surprisingly it seems the district needs to broaden their taste palates as they scored 0 for Japanese food! We're sure there must be some sushi lovers out there.

Mexican food was a contender for the favourite in East Cambs.



In the East of Cambridgeshire, it was a three way fight for the top spot between: British food, Indian and Mexican, with Indian food being the favourite.

Surprisingly unlike the nation, those in East Cambs don't rate Italian food highly. with it at the bottom of the pile scoring 19.22/100.

What's your favourite Italian takeaway in Fenland?

Those living in Fenland however love an Italian dish, scoring 50.83 as the highest in Cambridgeshire. Though it wasn't quite the favourite with fast food just scoring higher with 53.35/100.

Huntingdonshire takeaway lovers gave the Just Eat crown to Chinese food.

Lastly in Huntingdonshire the clear winner was Chinese scoring a huge 61.4/100. A lover of all things takeaway - not a single type of takeaway scored below 41/100.





