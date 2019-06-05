The award recognises the fantastic support and importance the council places on Bikeability training, enabling thousands of pupils to receive lessons. The nomination recognises the work the council is doing to encourage and support thousands of children in Cambridgeshire receiving Bikeability training. The council's cycling projects team has also contributed significantly to year-on-year increases in Bikeability participation across all levels. Councillors back Bikeability enthusiastically as it supports council objectives around public health and supporting people to live independently, as well as transport strategy aims on reducing congestion, improving air quality and reducing car-based trips. Cllr Ian Bates, chairman of the county council's economy and environment committee, said: