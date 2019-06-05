The award recognises the fantastic support and importance the council places on Bikeability training, enabling thousands of pupils to receive lessons.

The nomination recognises the work the council is doing to encourage and support thousands of children in Cambridgeshire receiving Bikeability training.

The council's cycling projects team has also contributed significantly to year-on-year increases in Bikeability participation across all levels. Councillors back Bikeability enthusiastically as it supports council objectives around public health and supporting people to live independently, as well as transport strategy aims on reducing congestion, improving air quality and reducing car-based trips.

Cllr Ian Bates, chairman of the county council's economy and environment committee, said: "This is splendid news. I am delighted that all our hard work has been recognised. Congratulations to everybody involved with Bikeability, who works hard to ensure that the scheme continues to be a great success.

You may also want to watch:

"We are always working to raise the profile of the scheme, as well as getting more people cycling, more safely and more often.

"It will be a double celebration this year as one of Outspoken's instructors has been awarded the Instructor of the Year Award as well."

Due to the success of training across the county, demand for training exceeds the funding the council receives from the Department for Transport. When this challenge was presented to the council's economy and environment committee, councillors tasked officers with finding funds to keep the training free for all pupils. Councillors have since been active in identifying and setting up leads for local companies to help sponsor cycle training which led to the recent donation of £6,000 from Cambridge Assessment.

The award was presented to Mike Davies, team leader of cycling projects and John Stanley, project officer for cycling projects at Cambridgeshire County Council, by Paul Robison from The Bikeability Trust on May 28 at the Outspoken offices in Cambridge.