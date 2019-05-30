The NSPCC report found there were 85 offences flagged up by Cambridgeshire police as race hate crimes against children in 2017/18, up from 55 in 2015/16. Victims in Cambridgeshire included a one-year-old boy who suffered racially or religiously aggravated assault with injury and a six-year-old girl who was injured following an assault. Across the UK there were 10,571 offences in 2017/18, an average of almost 29 a day. This was a rise by more than a fifth since 2015/16, up from 8,683. The NSPCC's Freedom of Information request to police forces has shown that toddlers and babies yet to reach their first birthday were amongst the victims of race hate crimes. Children have also told the NSPCC-run service Childline they were being targeted because of the way they looked, and reported being told to