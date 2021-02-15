Published: 7:40 AM February 15, 2021

A charity that supports children across Cambridgeshire whose lives have been affected by serious crime is appealing to families to donate any new or unwanted toys.

Embrace Child Victims Of Crime (Embrace CVOC) will be launching a new national toy bank which will work in a similar way to a food bank.

It means nominated families referred to the charity will be able to go online and allow their children to a choose a toy or game for free.

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace CVOC, said: “Children who have been referred to us have often suffered unimaginable trauma.

"They will be able to choose a toy themselves and donators will know they are giving to a child who really appreciates their generosity.”

Gifts can be sent to Embrace Child Victims of Crime, Copse Court, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, PE3 6SF.

If you have any questions about donating toys or Embrace CVOC you can email info@embracecvoc.org.uk or call 0345 60 999 60.