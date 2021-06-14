News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Four Quartets starring Ralph Fiennes at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:30 PM June 14, 2021   
Four Quartets starring Ralph Fiennes,

Four Quartets starring Ralph Fiennes, which will be running at Cambridge Arts Theatre from June 28 to July 10. - Credit: Caitlin Clark

Four Quartets starring Ralph Fiennes, will be running at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from June 28 to July 10.  

The celebrated English actor Ralph Fiennes directs and stars in a stunning adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets, a world premiere production to welcome audiences back to live theatre.  

Ralph Fiennes’ distinguished and award-winning career covers both stage and screen.  

Film credits include Schindler’s List, The English Patient, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Constant Gardener, Skyfall, In Bruges, The Dig and the Harry Potter series.  

Compelling, moving and symphonic, Four Quartets offers four interwoven meditations on the nature of time, faith, and the quest for spiritual enlightenment.  

You may also want to watch:

Mostly written during WWII when the closure of playhouses during the Blitz interrupted Eliot’s work, Four Quartets was the culminating achievement of his Nobel Prize winning literary career.  

T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets comprises of four poems; Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry Salvages and Little Gidding.  

For tickets and more information, go to: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

Huntingdon News

