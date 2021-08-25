Published: 3:24 PM August 25, 2021

Scene from the Hound of the Baskervilles (previous cast) - Credit: Pamela Raith

The Cambridge Arts Theatre has unveiled it’s Autumn 2021 season and the second programme of productions since the COVID-19 closure.

The coming months will bring famous faces, an eclectic range of genres and world-class entertainment to welcome audiences back to live performance.

Absurd Person Singular

(Tuesday 7 – Saturday September 11)

By Alan Ayckbourn Alan Ayckbourn’s comic masterpiece of social climbing in 1970s suburbia Absurd Person Singular fuses a potent mix of farce and black comedy.

The Hound of the Baskervilles

(Thursday 16 – Saturday September 18)

By Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s celebrated detective story gets a brand-new, brilliantly theatrical and wonderfully comic twist in a ‘rib-bustingly hilarious’ (The Times) production. A whodunnit for all the ages!

Charlie and Stan

(Monday 20 – Saturday September 25)

The then unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail from Liverpool to New York in Told by an Idiot’s hilarious and deeply moving Charlie and Stan, a homage to two men who changed the world of comedy forever.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black's Tell Me on a Sunday

(Thursday September 30 – Saturday October 2)

Starring Jodie Prenger West End star Jodie Prenger takes to the stage in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black’s classic musical Tell Me on a Sunday.

The Ronnie Scott’s Story

(Sunday October 3)

Direct from London’s world-famous jazz club, The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars combine live jazz, archive photographs, video footage and narration to celebrate it’s incredible history.

Alfred Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder

(Tuesday to Saturday October 9)

Starring Tom Chambers, Diana Vickers, Christopher Harper and Michael Salami An all-star cast of stage and screen favourites bring Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic, genre-defining, seat-gripping thriller Dial M for Murder to life.

David Suchet: Poirot and More, A Retrospective

(Sunday October 10)

Experience the rare opportunity to join us in conversation with the man, the actor and his many roles in an unmistakingly unique event, David Suchet: Poirot and More, A Retrospective.

Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly star in The Dresser by Ronald Harwood

(Tuesday 12 – Saturday October 16)

Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly join forces in Ronald Harwood’s affectionate and hilarious portrait of backstage life in The Dresser.

Claire Martin and the Nikki Iles Trio

(Sunday October 17)

Two multi award-winning UK jazz musicians, Claire Martin OBE and pianist Nikki Iles, join forces for a concert of songs recorded by legendary singer Tony Bennett and great jazz pianist Bill Evans.

Groan Ups The hysterical Mischief

(Monday 18 – Saturday October 23)

(The Play That Goes Wrong) take us on a journey from an unruly classroom of six year-olds, anarchic high school teenagers to the challenges of adulthood in Groan Ups.

Chris Packham: Pictures From the Edge of the World

(Sunday October 24)

TV presenter, naturalist, conservationist and award-winning photographer and author Chris Packham discusses his travels and photography in a funny, inspiring and irreverent one night event.

Gangsta Granny by David Walliams

(Wednesday October 27 to Saturday October 30)

Best-selling author David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny hits Cambridge throughout October halfterm, ideal for children aged 5+.

Ian McDiarmid stars in The Lemon Table

(Tuesday November 2 to November 6)

By Julian Barnes Ian McDiarmid stars in Julian Barnes’ wryly comic and unsentimental perspective on the complicated business of ageing, The Lemon Table.

Clare Teal and her Sextet

(Sunday November 7)

Expect exhilarating swing as the award-winning jazz vocalist and Jazz FM presenter Clare Teal celebrates 100 years of pop music with joyous, uplifting and inspirational music performed by the best.

Rufus Hound and Preeya Kalidas star in The Good Life

(Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 November)

The classic and much-loved 1970s television series The Good Life is reimagined on stage starring actor and comedian Rufus Hound and Preeya Kalidas.

Ai Weiwei in Conversation

(Sunday November 14)

Artist and activist Ai Weiwei tells the story of his extraordinary life lived under extraordinary circumstances and discusses his widely anticipated memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows.

An Evening with Brian Blessed

(Tuesday November 16)

Larger than life actor, writer and presenter Brian Blessed combines anecdotes from his illustrious acting career with tales of his adventuring. May not be suitable for people who aren’t expecting the odd expletive!

Dragons and Mythical Beasts

(Thursday 18 – Saturday 20 November)

Enter into a magical world of myths, legends and magnificent monsters in a fantastical new puppetry show and spellbinding adventure for ages 3+.

Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers star in Private Lives

(November 22 to November 27)

By Noël Coward Esteemed actors Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers star in Noël Coward’s gloriously entertaining comedy Private Lives.