Cambourne Sports and Fitness Centre welcomed Liam Barrie, a resident of nearby Papworth Everard, who joined the facility in October 2018.

When he entered the gym for his regular workout last Wednesday (January 9) shortly before lunchtime, however, he was met with confetti and a bag full of gifts after becoming visitor number 1,000,000.

In partnership with Cambourne Parish Council, Everyone Active began operating Cambourne Fitness and Sports Centre when it opened in December 2011.

The venue has about 1,100 active gym members, while statistics also show that the busiest month during this period saw nearly 16,000 enter the leisure facility in March 2018.

Two Cambourne residents are among the longest-serving members, having joined before the centre was even open.

David and Annie Stephens, who are 79 and 83-years-old respectively, joined as direct debit members via a cabin in the car park before the building was even open to the public and the pair have been active members even since.

Speaking after being confirmed as the centre’s millionth customer, Mr Barrie, 24, said: “It was a really nice surprise. Usually when I walk into the centre the was only a couple of people around reception, but there seemed to be more than usual on this occasion and it was apparent why once I walked in.

“They gave me a bag with some nice kit in that will be useful to me, like headphones and a water bottle.

“I only recently joined the Cambourne Sports and Fitness Centre back in October after I had reached a stage where I wanted to get back in shape and Everyone Active’s site had everything that I need and would use. I’m pleased that I could be part of what is a special occasion for them.”

Simon Clasby, general manager at Cambourne Sports and Fitness Centre, said: “This is a significant milestone in the history of this leisure facility and it has been a day we have been looking forward to for some time now.”

