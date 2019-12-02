Callum Smith, 23, was sitting in the back of the car in Market Square at about 2.45am on January 19 when one of the men lent on the vehicle.

An argument broke out before the victims tried to walk off towards a nearby taxi rank. The car followed slowly and Smith got out and ran towards them with a weapon, described as a bottle, in his hand.

Smith launched an attack on one of the victims, raising his hand and hitting him with the weapon before, punching and kicking him to the floor.

When the victim's friend tried to intervene, Smith assaulted him before kicking the man on the floor and running off towards South Street.

One man suffered numerous fractures to the face and the other sustained bruising to the jaw.

Smith was identified from CCTV footage and arrested by officers on April 5 in Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon.

He denied charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, threatening a person with an offensive weapon and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Smith, of Beale Court, Huntingdon, was found guilty on October 9 following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

On Friday (November 29) at Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for 12-and-a-half years.

DC Hannah Moore, who investigated, said: "This was a violent attack which appears to have started from just a petty argument in the street.

"Smith left the victims lying on the cold floor in the middle of the night and they have both have suffered memory loss from the ordeal.

"Tackling serious street based violence is a priority for the force and we will continue to work to put dangerous individuals before the courts."