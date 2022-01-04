Call for action over safety fears at new Hinchingbrooke junction

A crash that happened Tuesday October 2, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road which links Views Common Road and the A1307. - Credit: Omar Gundran

A councillor is calling for action over a "danger" junction just four months after it opened following a spate of accidents and near misses.

The junction, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road, is next to Cambridgeshire police headquarters and was built as part of the £1.5 billion A14 upgrade.

Local district councillor John Morris said: "I am urging Cambridgeshire County Council and National Highways to get together before there is a more serious accident or worse."

He said there had been around half a dozen collisions at the junction since it opened in September and a series of near misses.

Cllr Morris wants Cambridgeshire County Council and National Highways to get to the bottom of why the junction has become a blackspot and to carry out alterations.

He said there appeared to be issues with traffic lights and the design of the junction, and that speed may also be a factor.

Cllr Morris said there seemed to be a particular problem for traffic coming up the slope from the Brampton direction and entering the junction.

He understood that the county and National Highways were meeting to discuss the road.

Cllr Tom Sanderson, county councillor for the area, said: "I think something needs to be done to it. I think one of the main problems concerns the traffic lights."

He said the junction was on a busy road serving Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Hinchingbrooke School and the police and fire headquarters as well as local housing.

The junction was built to link Hinchingbrooke Park Road to the cut off stub of the old A14 at Views Common and to reduce congestion.

A National Highways spokesman said: "There is a meeting next week between Cambridgeshire County Council and National Highways to discuss options and next steps. National Highways will continue to support CCC to find the best way forward, but it would be CCC who take lead on this."

A county council spokesperson said: “The junction has been handed over to the county council by National Highways. We are in discussions with them about it and have provided some proposed options for improvements following a site visit with the school and local councillors.”