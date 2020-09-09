There have also been complaints about confusing information as people are told to drive to Leicester or Enfield when mobile testing centres are available in Cambridgeshire this week.

One caller has told the Hunts Post he rang the 119 national testing number and after a 90minute wait, he was told to drive to Leicester.

The operator was unaware of any local test centres so he drove to the One Leisure Centre at Huntingdon and said his family were seen within 30 minutes.

Cambridgeshire County Council, which has issued information on its website about the National Testing Programme has said the system is currently experiencing a “exceptionally high demand”.

A spokeswoman said: “We know that some people may be struggling to access the time and location that they want.

“If you’ve tried to book a test for coronavirus and you’ve not been able to, or you’ve been offered a location or time that’s not convenient, our advice is to wait a few hours and try again.

“Booking slots are made available the evening before for morning appointments, and on the morning for afternoon appointments. Alternatively, people can call 119.

“If you have symptoms of coronavirus, please don’t give up when trying to book a test - keep trying and continue to self-isolate for the full 14 days if you are unable to get a test.

“If you don’t have symptoms of coronavirus - a fever, new continuous cough or a loss or change in your sense of taste or smell - and have no cause to suspect you have been in a situation that has increase your risk of infection, please don’t book a test. By doing so, you might be denying someone who genuinely needs it.”

There are four mobile testing sites in St Neots, Huntingdon, Wisbech and Ely this week where you can just turn up.

The mobile testing site in St Neots is available in the HDC car park near the rowing club, accessible off St Anselm Place, PE19 2BH on Saturday, September 12, from 10am till 3pm.

The mobile testing centre in Huntingdon will be available at the One Leisure Centre, on Friday, September 11, 10am till 3pm.

There are also two others available in Cambridgeshire at Chapel Road Car Park, in Wisbech, Sunday, September 13.

Also The Hive Leisure Centre in Ely, on Thursday, September 10 and Sunday September 13.

Turn up or to avoid waiting, book a test at: www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.