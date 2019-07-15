The force is taking part in a national drive to reduce the number of unwanted firearms and ammunition that could potentially fall into criminal hands. During the campaign, which runs from this Saturday July 20 until August 4, members of the public can hand over any unlicensed firearms and ammunition without fear of prosecution. Anyone wishing to do so are being urged to call 101. Specially trained officers will then arrange to come and collect the weapon, or advise on how to apply for the required certificate. Superintendent Laura Hunt said: