The force is taking part in a national drive to reduce the number of unwanted firearms and ammunition that could potentially fall into criminal hands.

During the campaign, which runs from this Saturday July 20 until August 4, members of the public can hand over any unlicensed firearms and ammunition without fear of prosecution.

Anyone wishing to do so are being urged to call 101. Specially trained officers will then arrange to come and collect the weapon, or advise on how to apply for the required certificate.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: "Cambridgeshire remains one of the safest counties in the country and has little gun crime.

"However, this operation is being carried out in support of the national campaign, which along with other crime prevention initiatives, will contribute to making Cambridgeshire and neighbouring counties safer places in which to live."

Anyone handing over firearms during the campaign will not face prosecution for possession of a weapon at the point of surrender. They can also remain anonymous if preferred.

However, any surrendered weapons found to be linked to criminal activity will be investigated and appropriate action taken.

The campaign is also an opportunity for members of the public to call 101 and find out how they can apply for certification in order to own a firearm legally.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: "Fortunately there is very little gun-related crime in Cambridgeshire.

"As part of wider crime prevention and reduction initiatives, this firearms surrender campaign can only help make the county safer and continue to keep this type of crime low."

The national firearms surrender campaign is being coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

Detective Chief Superintendent Jo Clews, head of NABIS, said: "Even though UK firearm offences remain at relatively low levels compared to other countries, we cannot be complacent and this surrender will help remove further potential harm from our communities."

The national amnesty also supports work by officers in Cambridgeshire to tackle Serious Street Based Violence (SSBV), a force priority aimed at preventing young people from carrying weapons or becoming victims of criminal exploitation.

If you suspect anyone is involved with illegal firearms, or know someone who carries a weapon, call us on 101 or report it online via: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-information-about-crime

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information about knife and gun crime visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Firearms-and-shotguns/Knife-gun-crime.