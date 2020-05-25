Hola! Cambridgeshire musicians can take part in online performance of 80s dance hit La Bamba (Video)

Cambridgeshire Music hopes to recreate popular dance tune ‘La Bamba’ - with help from budding musicians across the county. It doesn’t matter what instrument you play, your age or ability, as long as you can upload an audio or video to their site.

La Bamba first hit the music scene in the1950s by Ritchie Valens and then by the band Los Lobos; whose 1980s version made it all the way to number 1 in the UK and US hit parade.

The challenge follows Cambridgeshire Music’s first online orchestra performance which brought together 50 musicians to create the classic theme tune – Hawaii Five-0.

It has now had more than 600 views online.

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Music, said: “We’d love it if you’d like to join us by getting into the Mexican groove with musicians young and old from across the county.

“You could even don a sombrero and a poncho for some extra on-screen fun when you record your part!

“We have responded to the feedback that you gave last time by adding different level piano parts, a guitar part, a vocal part, and extra percussion to the usual array of orchestral instruments.

“We are aiming to make this project as inclusive as possible – and we’d love as many people as possible to get involved.”

In order to receive a link to the Dropbox folder of parts and the backing track, people will need to register an account with Cambridgeshire Music.

Once recorded, you will need to send a video file (mp4) or an audio file (mp3) via a WeTransfer link to mymusic@cambridgeshire.gov.uk.

Submissions will be open from 9am on Wednesday, May 27 to 5pm on Friday, May 29.

The final performance – consisting of everyone’s performances magically woven together – will be released on their social media channels during the week of June 1.

Visit https://www.cambridgeshiremusic.org.uk/ for more information.