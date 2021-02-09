Published: 4:32 PM February 9, 2021

Residents at Oak Tree Court in Godmanchester have received 47 cakes from the Bellmans Bakery in the town.

Hannah Tuck, Co-op member pioneer for Godmanchester and Huntingdon, approached the bakery to help spread some kindness to residents in the community.

The three brothers at Bellmans, Adam, Paul and Daniel Beebe were more than happy to contribute.

Hannah said: “I reached out to Bellman’s to ask if they could help me spread some kindness with cakes for the residents and they were very generous and kind in making beautiful lemon and chocolate cupcakes free of charge.

“Along with Tea, coffee, paper plates and magazines from our Co-op we were able to spread a moment of happiness together in these difficult times. The residents were absolutely thrilled to receive them. "

The three brothers said: “We are delighted that our cakes have spread a little bit of happiness and joy to the residents of Oak Tree Court.”

Do you know of any random acts of kindness? Email: alexandra.collett@archant.co.uk.