The money was raised at a cake sale held after the school's Race for Life event in June. The children raised more than £2,000 for Cancer Research and then another £570 was collected at the cake sale, which went to the Hunts Cancer Care Network, which supports people with a cancer diagnosis.

The events were organised after teacher Caroline Howitt was diagnosed with breast cancer. Mrs Howitt, who has taught at Bushmead for 16 years, is currently undergoing treatment for the disease and hopes to return to school early next year.