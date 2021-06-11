Bonito Platito Coffee & Co opens in Hemingford Grey
- Credit: Caren Schofield
A new café has opened up in Hemingford Grey serving delicious cakes and coffee.
Bonito Platito Coffee & Co has been opened by Caren Schofield, who last year quit her full-time job in the NHS to launch a grazing catering business and the café.
Speaking about the launch, Caren said: “The launch went fantastic there were lots of people, it was busy.
“Literally from 9am stayed steady and for me it was a huge success as it was a wet Monday at the time.
“I have had some really lovely feedback from customers about the coffee and the cakes as well.”
Caren back in April launched her grazing company Bonito Platito and she explained it was the best decision she ever made.
Bonito Platito is open Mon-Wed 10am-4pm, Thursday Closed and Friday to Sunday 10am-4pm, till 3pm on Sundays.
INFO: To follow Bonito Platito on Instagram: @bonitoplatitocoffee&co
Olive&Co ran by Emma-Jennings Powell, provided the decorations for the launch.
To follow Olive & Co on Instagram: @olive_co_events