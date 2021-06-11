News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Bonito Platito Coffee & Co opens in Hemingford Grey

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:00 PM June 11, 2021   
Caren Schofield 

Bonito Platito Coffee & Co has been opened by Caren Schofield in Hemingford Grey. - Credit: Caren Schofield 

A new café has opened up in Hemingford Grey serving delicious cakes and coffee.  

Bonito Platito Coffee & Co has been opened by Caren Schofield, who last year quit her full-time job in the NHS to launch a grazing catering business and the café.  

Speaking about the launch, Caren said: “The launch went fantastic there were lots of people, it was busy.  

“Literally from 9am stayed steady and for me it was a huge success as it was a wet Monday at the time.  

“I have had some really lovely feedback from customers about the coffee and the cakes as well.” 

Bonito Platito Coffee & Co will serve coffee and cake,

Bonito Platito Coffee & Co will serve coffee and cake, on the launch the decorations were provided by Olive & Co. - Credit: Caren Schofield

Caren back in April launched her grazing company Bonito Platito and she explained it was the best decision she ever made.  

Bonito Platito is open Mon-Wed 10am-4pm, Thursday Closed and Friday to Sunday 10am-4pm, till 3pm on Sundays.  

INFO: To follow Bonito Platito on Instagram: @bonitoplatitocoffee&co 

Olive&Co ran by Emma-Jennings Powell, provided the decorations for the launch.  

To follow Olive & Co on Instagram: @olive_co_events

