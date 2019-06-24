Amy Lovell, 17, will perform the honour on Saturday as part of the health charity's St John's Day celebrations, which will include a service in the cathedral and a day of family-friendly activities in nearby Paternoster Square.

Amy is a volunteer with the St Neots cadet unit, which is open to 10 to 17-year-olds. She was awarded district cadet of the year for 2019 after winning a selection event and will join a number of fellow district cadets to make up the guard of honour which will greet the Lord Mayor of the City of London on his arrival.

Amy is currently studying at Astrea Sixth Form College in St Neots. After finishing school, the former head girl plans to go on to study international relations.

As district cadet of the year, she has been present at the Organ Donation Awards ceremony in Peterborough, has attended many other awards ceremonies and gave a speech about what volunteering for St John cadets means to her. She has also appeared on local radio on two occasions.

She is currently organising a casualty simulation day for cadets; setting up a district cadet team to enable the voices of all cadets to be heard and is planning a social event for cadets at the end of the year.

Speaking about her role, Amy said: "I am honoured and proud to attend such a prestigious event and to be part of the guard of honour. I cannot wait to stand beside my fellow district cadets to represent an organisation that I love."

St John's Day is a key event in the St John Ambulance calendar and up to 2,000 volunteers and staff are expected to attend.

Members of the public who are passing by St Paul's are also welcome to find out more.

There will be a range of displays in Paternoster Square, adjacent to St Paul's, with events starting at 11.30am. There will be live first aid demos of essential life-saving techniques, and details of the history of the charity and its evolution into the familiar health organisation of the 21st century.

Displays will include heritage objects and costumes and an antique and modern ambulance. For more information visit: www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.