Mr Rogers, who represented the Our Community my Priority group, was elected in May last year and is understood to have resigned due to his other commitments.

The Eaton Ford ward is also served by councillors Derek Giles and Gordon Thorpe who also represent the Our Community my Priority group.

Anyone wishing to stand for election in the seat needs to apply by filling in a nomination form and this should be returned to Pathfinder House, in Huntingdon, by 4pm on Friday (February 22).

The by-election is set to take place on March 22 and polling cards have already started to arrive at homes in St Neots.

Those who wish to vote must be registered by March 5 and application forms are available from Huntingdonshire District Council, which is the authority that organises the election.

INFO: Applications to register to vote must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on March 5. Applications can be made online: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

New applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at

Pathfinder House, St Mary`s Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TN by 5pm on March 13. Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election on grounds of physical incapacity or for work/service reasons must reach the officer by 5pm on March 21.