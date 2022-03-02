How are businesses in Huntingdonshire helping those in Ukraine?
- Credit: Iryna Lewis
Several businesses in and around Huntingdonshire are taking donations in the form of clothes, food and money to aid the Ukraine crisis.
The escalation to war in Ukraine has transformed the lives of many people and families who have now been left without the basic necessities to survive as they flee from conflict.
Here's how you can help.
How can I help Ukraine?
People can donate a variety of different items if they would like to help the cause.
The best items to donate include paracetamol, ibuprofen, aspirin and other first-aid supplies, Ovaltine, hot chocolate, protein bars, porridge, oats, nappies, sanitary towels, toiletries, and warm clothes - hats, scarves, gloves or thermals for adults, children and babies.
Who has been collecting items?
Most Read
- 1 Four streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
- 2 Cambs man stabbed mum, 70, to death after struggling to care for her
- 3 Air ambulance lands in St Ives after woman suffers medical episode
- 4 Meeting to be held as community plans to buy their village pub
- 5 Huntingdon to lose popular Sainsbury's Café in spring 2022 amid UK closures
- 6 Police close Needingworth Road in St Ives after 'serious' crash
- 7 Vigil in St Neots to show support for people of Ukraine
- 8 Driver who killed 10-year-old in horror Bishop’s Stortford crash is jailed
- 9 Delays around St Ives A1096 road
- 10 Couple paint house blue and yellow to support friends in Ukraine
Brittains the Furnishers
Brittains, an independent furnishing retailer in St Neots, appealed to the public, asking for bedding, clothes, and non-perishable food to be dropped off at the store.
The shop asked for all donations to be dropped off by Thursday at 5:00pm, but such was the magnitude of donations given that they couldn't take anymore and stopped accepting donations on Wednesday.
Paul Bauer from St. Neots St. Mary's Rotary Club is organising the goods to be transported to the Red Cross Foundation.
Polish Saturday School
The Polish Saturday School in Huntingdon has organised a collection for Ukraine.
The most needed and requested items are batteries, torches, candles, shoes, nappies, dressings (plasters, bandages), bedding (duvets, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets), and no clothes or food items.
The school are collecting donations on Saturday 5th March 2022 between 8.00 and 12.00 at St John's Primary School.
Le Mark Group
Le Mark Group, a manufacturing company in Huntingdon, are collecting donations for the Polish Saturday school to send to Ukraine and ask for the same items.
All donations have to be delivered by 5.00pm on Friday 5 March to Le Mark Group, where they will deliver to the White Eagle Club in London for delivery to the Polish Ukraine border.
However, the support has been so great that Le Mark is appealing for more transportation to help deliver all of the items.
St Neots Golf Club
The Golf Club is collecting medical items, bandages, energy bars, nappies, antiseptic wipes, and more to be delivered to St Augustine Chapel in Peterborough to be sent to Ukraine.
The response has been far greater than first anticipated, and member Nick Mills who is organising the collections, said they will keep going and collect items next week as long as people are still prepared to give.
Top End Stores
The Little Staughton store is collecting small toys, baby clothes, baby food, notebooks, pens, pencils, toilet rolls, and nappies.
The store will act as a collection point from which the items will be taken to a distribution depot.
The items will be picked up tomorrow, and collections will run again next week for those who wish to donate.
If you, or your business, is collecting any items and coordinating support to those in Ukraine, please get in touch with Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk.