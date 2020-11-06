I hope you all managed to have some ‘spooktacular’ fun this Hallowe’en!

Here at Huntingdon First we organised our very own Huntingdon Hallowe’en competition and we are pleased to announce Charlotte Elliott won a £50 voucher to spend in an independent business of her choice with two runners-up each receiving a bag of Hallowe’en treats.

During half term, October 26-30, Huntingdonshire Business Against Crime (HBAC) held an awareness week focusing on keeping our personal belongings safe whilst out and about to ensure that everyone can ‘Shop Local, Shop Safe’.

On Wednesday, October 28, HBAC accompanied by the team at Huntingdon First and the BID Bear together with PCSOs, joined forces to highlight the ‘Shop Local, Shop Safe’ message and hand out purse bells, purse cables and advice to shoppers.

Huntingdon is already a very safe place to shop however by raising awareness of this relatively rare crime we can be sure we are doing all we can to minimise our risk of becoming a victim. Don’t worry if you missed us just speak to our Town Ranger who has a supply of purse bells and cables available.

October has also seen the launch of Huntingdonshire District Council’s Think Local, Make a Difference campaign showcasing all the incredible shops and people of Huntingdonshire. Huntingdon First are again pleased to be working with HDC and other partner agencies on this campaign.

Our businesses have been incredibly resilient in these turbulent times but we need to keep supporting them. Whilst the latest Government announcement means only essential businesses will be open from November 5, many non-essential businesses will be offering online or click-and-collect services. We can all make that difference and shop local, every pound you spend locally directly benefits the community and local economy. For information on local town centre businesses, visit our business directory at www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk.

And finally, with Christmas fast approaching we are planning to add some festive cheer to the town centre on the three Saturdays in December leading up to Christmas Day. Look out for more details in next month’s update.

For further information, visit: www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk and Facebook/HuntingdonFirst - Tel: 01480 450250 or email: info@bidhuntingdon.co.uk.