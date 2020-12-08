News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Business

Estate agency collecting winter coats to support homeless

person

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 1:37 PM December 15, 2020
Butler Residential is supporting youth football in Buckden.

Butler Residential is supporting youth football in Buckden. - Credit: Archant

A new estate agency business in St Neots is appealing for adult winter coats to support a homeless charity.

Barry Butler and wife Laura set up Butler Residential, in Little Paxton, a few months ago and decided it was important to give something back to the community.

They have teamed up with Buckden Junior Football Club as shirt sponsors for the under 11’s team and are now club sponsor.

“We will donate five per cent of our fee on completion, if a recommendation from anyone connected with the club is mentioned,” said Barry.

“We also decided we would donate £50 for every property that we listed during our launch period. As a result we have just donated £600 to the club.

You may also want to watch:

Butler Residential also launched a winter coat collection and so far has collected 53 coats.

“We are asking for donations of adult winter coats which we are collecting at our office and passing on to the Three Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity,” explained Barry,

Most Read

  1. 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  2. 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
  3. 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  1. 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
  3. 6 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
  4. 7 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
  5. 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
  7. 10 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown

The appeal is running until December 18. Coats can be taken to Butler Residential at the Conservatory Village, Little Paxton, St Neots, PE19 6EN.

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus