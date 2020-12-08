Estate agency collecting winter coats to support homeless
- Credit: Archant
A new estate agency business in St Neots is appealing for adult winter coats to support a homeless charity.
Barry Butler and wife Laura set up Butler Residential, in Little Paxton, a few months ago and decided it was important to give something back to the community.
They have teamed up with Buckden Junior Football Club as shirt sponsors for the under 11’s team and are now club sponsor.
“We will donate five per cent of our fee on completion, if a recommendation from anyone connected with the club is mentioned,” said Barry.
“We also decided we would donate £50 for every property that we listed during our launch period. As a result we have just donated £600 to the club.
You may also want to watch:
Butler Residential also launched a winter coat collection and so far has collected 53 coats.
“We are asking for donations of adult winter coats which we are collecting at our office and passing on to the Three Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity,” explained Barry,
Most Read
- 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
- 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
- 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
- 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
- 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
- 6 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
- 7 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
- 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
- 9 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
- 10 Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following second lockdown
The appeal is running until December 18. Coats can be taken to Butler Residential at the Conservatory Village, Little Paxton, St Neots, PE19 6EN.