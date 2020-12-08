Published: 4:00 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 1:37 PM December 15, 2020

A new estate agency business in St Neots is appealing for adult winter coats to support a homeless charity.

Barry Butler and wife Laura set up Butler Residential, in Little Paxton, a few months ago and decided it was important to give something back to the community.

They have teamed up with Buckden Junior Football Club as shirt sponsors for the under 11’s team and are now club sponsor.

“We will donate five per cent of our fee on completion, if a recommendation from anyone connected with the club is mentioned,” said Barry.

“We also decided we would donate £50 for every property that we listed during our launch period. As a result we have just donated £600 to the club.

Butler Residential also launched a winter coat collection and so far has collected 53 coats.

“We are asking for donations of adult winter coats which we are collecting at our office and passing on to the Three Pillars Feeding the Homeless charity,” explained Barry,

The appeal is running until December 18. Coats can be taken to Butler Residential at the Conservatory Village, Little Paxton, St Neots, PE19 6EN.