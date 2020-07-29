The scheme opens on August 3 and on will operate on Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday during August. Participating establishments will offer a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner). The Eat Out to Help Out scheme can be utilised several times by the user.

Executive leader of HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “Our Reopening Huntingdonshire campaign has so far proved very successful, with many residents visiting our town centres to shop and support local businesses. We have been unwavering in our commitment to encourage residents to get out and safely support our high streets, and the introduction of this scheme is just as important – especially for the hospitality sector which has been unable to operate for a prolonged period of time.”

Via the Eat Out to Help Out webpage, residents can input their postcode to find out which establishments near to them (in a five mile radius) are participating in the dining discount scheme. HDC has also compiled a We Are Huntingdonshire portal, visit: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/eatlocal to find out which eateries are offering the automatic discount in your area.

“As well as encouraging residents to eat and shop local, we are doing all that we can to highlight this initiative to establishments within the district that could make use of the discount scheme,” explained Cllr Fuller.

“We are making it as easy as possible for residents and customers to find out exactly which businesses in their area are open. We are distributing posters and assets for the establishments taking part in the scheme as well as those businesses that are open on our high streets, so residents and visitors can clearly see where they can shop and eat locally.”

There are directories for each of the four market towns, Ramsey, St Ives, Huntingdon, and St Neots, which can be found by visiting: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/reopening.