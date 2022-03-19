Village shop awarded a grant to buy a new freezer
- Credit: Grafham Community Shop
The Grafham Community Shop has received a £1,000 grant from the Hopkins Plunkett Communities scheme, allowing them to replace their old failing freezer.
The scheme supports new and established community businesses across several regions, including Cambridgeshire.
Chairman of the shop's committee, Martin Joyner, said: "The Hopkins Plunkett support is enormously helpful.
"The new freezer is also more efficient, so the shop’s electricity use should reduce."
The Community Shop provides a convenience store service to the small village of Grafham (260 houses).
The shop gives voluntary work opportunities for local residents, young & old, and functions as a place for people to meet & chat with their neighbours.
Thanks to the help from Hopkins Plunkett and summer visitors, the non-profit-making shop can survive and keep providing a service to locals.
Most Read
- 1 Van and two cars involved in three-vehicle crash on A141 near Hartford
- 2 Man who travels to Cambridgeshire arrested on suspicion of murder
- 3 Family pays tribute to ‘beloved’ 20-year-old killed in A45 lorry crash
- 4 St Ives teenager arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
- 5 Huntingdon man admits one punch killing
- 6 New recruits make history on 'landmark day' for police
- 7 St Neots care home residents enjoy a drink at their in-house pub
- 8 Come along to our first Hunts Post Meet the Staff Session
- 9 Jail for man caught with large kitchen knife in public
- 10 Line of gas-guzzling Lamborghinis park up at A1 electric vehicle chargers
The Hopkins Plunkett Communities Scheme focuses on getting one-to-one support to community groups.
The company is committed to leaving a positive legacy on the built environment to enhance communities.