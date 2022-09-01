Rennet & Rind hopes to become one of the country's leading cheesemongers after it was saved from the brink during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pictured: Perry, an affineur at Rennet & Rind. - Credit: Rennet & Rind

A cheese shop on the verge of going out of business during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns hopes financial support can help it become one of Britain’s leading cheesemongers.

Rennet & Rind of Papworth Everard needed urgent help and a new plan to save jobs and maintain trade once the pandemic hit.

The Cambridge Food Company, trading as Rennet & Rind and Cheese+, reported a loss of 99 per cent turnover overnight when lockdown arrived.

Owner Mark Hulme said: “After exploring every avenue, the council’s business support and development team came to our aid.

“It’s an understatement to say we were very grateful; without the grant schemes and support, we would not have survived.”

Mark’s business was helped by government-funded Covid-19 financial support schemes through South Cambridgeshire District Council to keep trade moving.

More jobs were also created by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority’s growth works team, which allowed Mark to focus on launching Rennet & Rind for customers to order cheese online.

“With their help, we are working on major projects to bring two new industries to Cambridge,” said Mark.

“They are affinage, meaning ‘the art and science of maturing cheese’, and a bespoke cheese cutting and packing facility, to help our aim of being the country’s foremost cheesemonger.

“We’re now in a better position to face the challenges and opportunities of the future, thanks to the ongoing support from the council’s team.”

Rennet & Rind says on its website that it has over 40 years’ experience “selecting, ageing, and grading the finest cheese in the British Isles”.

This year, the business was named the UK’s first Affineur of the Year.

Cllr Peter McDonald, lead cabinet member for economic development at South Cambridgeshire District Council, is pleased with the success of Rennet & Rind.

“We are committed to supporting local businesses and are delighted at the success story of Rennet & Rind,” he said.

“We hope this can serve as a success story to encourage others to get in touch if they’d like advice on starting a business, diversifying or finding resources to help them launch, sustain and grow.”