Published: 11:00 AM June 25, 2021

A Brampton-based food and drinks specialist marketing communications agency has won two awards.

The Food Marketing Experts picked up the title of Best Specialist Food & Beverage Marketing Agency 2021 UK in the Global Business Awards run by Corporate Vision, a digital platform to support and guide better business practice.

The agency was also presented with a Food Marketing Agency of the Year Award from Global Business Insight.

Managing director Vhari Russell, said: “The last 12 months have been challenging for so many businesses. It has been our privilege to be able to provide the necessary support and guidance to help numerous clients adapt their operations to survive the pandemic.

“We consider ourselves to be truly fortunate since we have actually grown our client base during these turbulent times and expanded our team of senior consultants.

“As a result, we now have capacity to take on additional clients, so we are actively reviewing a number of new business opportunities. This year will mark our 10th anniversary and we have some very exciting plans in place, so watch this space!”